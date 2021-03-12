King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $200,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

NYSE:GE opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

