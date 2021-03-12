King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 76 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

