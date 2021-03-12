King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 102.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 364,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

