King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $470.63 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

