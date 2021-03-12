King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $402,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.