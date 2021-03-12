Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

