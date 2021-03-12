Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.16

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,063. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

