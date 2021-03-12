Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. 3,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,831. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,695 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.