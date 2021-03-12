KeyCorp Boosts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $23.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

