Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 92,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,672. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

