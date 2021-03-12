Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 147,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matthews International by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $10,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

MATW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

