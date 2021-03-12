Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 322,350 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 322,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. H&R Block comprises about 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

