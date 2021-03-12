Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRYAY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.49. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.