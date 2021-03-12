Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $62.00

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $57.54. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.36, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.