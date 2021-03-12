Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. Kering has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

