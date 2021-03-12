Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (ETR:ADS) a €317.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

Shares of ADS opened at €300.00 ($352.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €282.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

