Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $3.54 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

