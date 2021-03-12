Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 45,577 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

