Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $237.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

