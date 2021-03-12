Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,523 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.04. 25,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,536. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.