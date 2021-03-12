Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.57 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $5,529,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Booking by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $30.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2,396.83. 17,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,989.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

