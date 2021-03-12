Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.02 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,359. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

