Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after buying an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,625,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.