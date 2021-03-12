Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Kemper accounts for 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,442. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

