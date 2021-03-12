Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.36% of Kelly Services worth $107,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $843.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.