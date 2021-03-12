Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $5.87 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $461,039.96 and approximately $53,385.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00495381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00567954 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073591 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

