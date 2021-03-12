KBC Group NV Sells 4,438 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

J stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

