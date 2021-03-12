KBC Group NV Sells 2,196 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

