KBC Group NV Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CarMax by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

