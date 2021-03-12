KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.26 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

