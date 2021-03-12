Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMF opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

