Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00252467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.39 or 0.02355096 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

