KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.68. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,005. The firm has a market cap of $550.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.