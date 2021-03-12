Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.75. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,177. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

