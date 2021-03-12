Kalos Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.71. 464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,305. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.