Kalos Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $239.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

