Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,718,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 603,400 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,676,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,475,793. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

