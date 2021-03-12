Kalos Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,683 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.15. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

