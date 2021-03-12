Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $1,953,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 5,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,575 shares of company stock worth $890,037 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

