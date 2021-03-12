Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 382,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,536. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

