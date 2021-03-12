Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

NASDAQ KDMN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 502,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 472,666 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.