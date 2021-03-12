Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

KAI opened at $176.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Insiders sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock worth $2,884,539 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

