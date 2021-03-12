Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $1.16. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 44,388 shares traded.

JE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $21,750,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $569,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

