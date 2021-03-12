JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and $8.99 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.91 or 0.00458875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00548354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00077265 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

