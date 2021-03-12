Judith L. Bacchus Sells 20,922 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KMT opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,753,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

