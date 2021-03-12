JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JMG stock opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.17. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

