JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JMG stock opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.17. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile
