JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,246,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $723,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,310,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 704,807 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,702,000.

VGK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 402,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,857. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

