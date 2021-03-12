JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.