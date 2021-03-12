JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

