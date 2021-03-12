JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berry Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 29,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. 298,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,754. The company has a market cap of $474.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.